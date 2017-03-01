BRIEF-DineEquity Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 DineEquity Inc
* Dineequity, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow (non-gaap) $96 million - $106 million
* Sees 2017 cash flows from operations $98 million - $108 million
* Dineequity inc - ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales declined 2.1% for q4 of 2016
* Dineequity inc - applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 7.2% for q4 of 2016
* Dineequity - applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 4.0% and negative 8.0% for 2017
* Dineequity inc - ihop's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between 0.0% and positive 3.0% for 2017
* Dineequity inc - applebee's franchisees are projected to develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally in 2017
* Dineequity inc - anticipate closure of approximately 40 to 60 applebee's restaurants in 2017
* Dineequity inc - capital expenditures are projected to be roughly $12 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"