版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-DineEquity says Senior VP, Corporate Controller Greggory Kalvin to be interim CFO

March 1 DineEquity Inc

* DineEquity says announces resignation of chief financial officer and appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Says CFO Thomas W. Emrey resigned

* Says Greggory H. Kalvin, DineEquity's senior vice president, corporate controller, will assume role of interim CFO

* Says search for a permanent CFO has commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐