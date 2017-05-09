BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million

May 9 Diodes Inc

* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $236.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $231 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $250 million to $270 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diodes inc says expect Q2 GAAP gross margin to be 32.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent

* Diodes Inc says expect Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33 percent

* Q2 revenue view $249.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S