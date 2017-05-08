版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Diplomat acquires WRB Communications

May 8 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* Diplomat acquires WRB Communications

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - under terms of agreement, diplomat is paying WRB $24.5 million cash and $4.5 million of diplomat common stock

* Diplomat - under terms of a 2-year contingent earnout, WRB can earn an additional payout of up to $1 million based upon achievement of EBITDA-based targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐