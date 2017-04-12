版本:
BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs

April 12 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc-

* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc- three-year agreement, effective march 17, 2017, supports specialty pharmacy services across 25 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
