BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy on March 31,co, units, Celgene entered into pharmacy distribution, services agreement to be effective July 1, 2017

April 13 Celgene Corp:
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - on March 31,co, units, Celgene
Corp entered into a pharmacy distribution and services agreement
to be effective July 1, 2017
* Diplomat pharmacy - on effective date, agreement will
replace co's current agreement with Celgene, as amended, which
is set to expire on June 30, 2017
* Diplomat pharmacy - agreement sets forth terms and
conditions on which company will purchase specialty drugs from
Celgene and provide certain services
* Diplomat Pharmacy - under terms services to be provided in
connection with dispensing prescriptions for specialty drugs
after expiration of current deal
Source text (bit.ly/2pwUZQO)
Further company coverage: