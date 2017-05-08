BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy Q1 revenue $1.079 billion

May 8 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* Diplomat announces 1st quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.079 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.08 billion

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc- for full-year 2017, we are maintaining our previous financial guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S