BRIEF-Dirtt amends shareholder rights plan

April 21 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Dirtt amends shareholder rights plan

* Dirtt environmental solutions ltd says has amended certain terms of amended and restated shareholders' rights plan agreement dated march 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
