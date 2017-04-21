BRIEF-Dirtt amends shareholder rights plan

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd
* Dirtt amends shareholder rights plan
* Dirtt environmental solutions ltd says has amended certain terms of amended and restated shareholders' rights plan agreement dated march 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022