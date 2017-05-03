版本:
BRIEF-Dirtt announces Q1 loss per share C$0.02

May 3 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Dirtt announces record Q1 2017 revenue

* Q1 loss per share C$0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 16.3 percent to C$65.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.00, revenue view C$64.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
