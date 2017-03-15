版本:
BRIEF-Discover Financial CEO David Nelms' FY 2016 total compensation $8.8 mln vs $8.5 mln

March 15 Discover Financial Services

* Ceo david nelms' fy 2016 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Coo roger hochschild's fy 2016 total compensation $5.3 million versus $10.1 million in fy 2015

* Cfo mark graf's fy 2016 total compensation $3.4 million versus $7.02 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
