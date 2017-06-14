版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing

June 14 Discover Financial Services

* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing

* Discover financial services - credit card charge-off rate 2.20 percent at may end versus 2.25 percent at april end Source text (bit.ly/2rrXgC9) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐