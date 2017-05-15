版本:
BRIEF-Discover Financial says April credit card delinquency rate 1.60 pct vs 1.65 pct in March

May 15 Discover Financial Services

* Discover financial services - credit card charge-off rate x 2.25 percent at april end versus 2.13 percent at march end

* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60 percent at april end versus 1.65 percent at march end - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qjziqE) Further company coverage:
