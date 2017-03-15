版本:
BRIEF-Discover Financial says credit card delinquency rate 1.67 pct at Feb end

March 15 Discover Financial Services:

* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.67 percent at Feb end versus 1.66 percent at January end - SEC filing

* Discover Financial Services - credit card charge-off rate 2.14 percent at Feb end versus 2.02 percent at Jan end Source text: (bit.ly/2mssClJ) Further company coverage:
