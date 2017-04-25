BRIEF-Discover Financial Services reports Q1 earnings per share $1.43

April 25 Discover Financial Services-
* Discover Financial Services reports first quarter net
income of $564 million or $1.43 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $1.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans
increased 48 basis points from prior year to 2.69% and
* Discover financial services qtrly credit card loans grew
$4.1 billion to $59.8 billion
* Discover Financial Services -qtrly total delinquency rate
over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 33 basis
points from prior year to 1.97%
* Discover Financial Services qtrly discover card sales
volume increased 6% from prior year
* Discover financial services qtrly total loans grew $5.5
billion from prior year to $75.9 billion
* Discover Financial Services qtrly net interest income
$1,892 million versus $1,750 million
* Qtrly provision for loan losses $586 million versus $424
million
