版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says Discover cardmembers can make payments in U.S. with Samsung Pay ​

June 27 Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services - ‍Discover cardmembers can now make payments in U.S. Using Samsung Pay on latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones and wearables​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐