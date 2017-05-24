版本:
BRIEF-Discover global network signs deal with Desjardins Group

May 24 Discover Global Network

* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada

* Discover Global Network entered into an agreement with Desjardins Group to expand acceptance in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
