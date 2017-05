April 14 Discovery Air Inc

* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017

* Loss for current quarter was $12.2 million compared to $13.4 million for comparative period

* Qtrly revenue $32 million versus $29.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

