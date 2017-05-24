版本:
BRIEF-Discovery Air receives court approval for going private transaction

May 24 Discovery Air Inc :

* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction

* Ontario superior court of justice (commercial list) has issued a final order approving previously announced statutory plan of arrangement

* Closing of arrangement is scheduled to take place on may 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
