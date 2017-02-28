版本:
BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering

Feb 28 Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications announces debt offering

* Discovery Communications Inc says its unit has commenced an underwritten public offering of a new series of senior notes due 2024

* Discovery Communications Inc says DCL also intends to offer additional senior notes pursuant to a reopening of its existing 4.900% senior notes due 2026

* Discovery says intends to use net proceeds to fund tender offer for up to $600 million amount of 5.050% senior notes, 5.625% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
