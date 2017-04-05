版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery Communications' CEO David Zaslav's 2016 total compensation $37.2 mln - SEC Filing

April 5 Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications Inc - CEO David M. Zaslav's 2016 total compensation $37.2 million versus $32.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nFgMEv] Further company coverage:
