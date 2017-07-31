BRIEF-Discovery Communications reports Q2 earnings per share $0.64

July 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $1.745 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Discovery Communications - Will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with quarterly earnings announcement on qtrly earnings conference call

* Discovery Communications - Solar investments again had negative impact on Q2 net income but are still expected to have a positive impact on FY net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: