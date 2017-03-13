版本:
2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes

March 13 Dish Network Corp

* Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes

* Dish Network - notes will mature on March 15, 2024

* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017

* Dish Network Corp - agreed to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible notes due 2024

* Dish Network Corp - net proceeds of placement are intended to be used for strategic transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
