BRIEF-Dish Network says plans to issue and sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of convertible notes

March 10 Dish Network Corp

* Dish network announces convertible notes placement

* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes

* Dish network corp - net proceeds of placement are intended to be used for strategic transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
