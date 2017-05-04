BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports Q1 revenue $44.3 million

May 4 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $44.3 million
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees FY capital
expenditures of approximately $4 million to $6 million
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted
EBITDA between $23.5 million to $26.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $173 million to $178 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $174.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
