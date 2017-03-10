版本:
BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Q4 same store sales fell 5.4 pct

March 10 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified restaurant holdings reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 3.6 percent to $40.8 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.4 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $173 million to $178 million

* Sees 2017 restaurant-level ebitda of $33 million to $36 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $4 million to $6 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $23.5 million to $26.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
