March 28 Diversified Royalty Corp

* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results

* Q4 revenue C$6.4 million

* Net income for Q4 was $5.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to same period in prior year

* Diversified Royalty - Same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited partnership and sutton combined of positive 5.3 percent for Q4 and positive 4.3 percent for FY