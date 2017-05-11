版本:
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million

May 11 Diversified Royalty Corp:

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces first quarter results

* Revenues of $4.1 million for Q1

* Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
