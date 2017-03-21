版本:
BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing

March 21 Divestco Inc

* Divestco announces debt financing

* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020

* Says proceeds of loan were used to repay a $3.2 million bridge loan with balance being used to augment working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
