BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
March 21 Divestco Inc
* Divestco announces debt financing
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
* Says proceeds of loan were used to repay a $3.2 million bridge loan with balance being used to augment working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results