BRIEF-Divestco announces normal course issuer bid and granting of stock options

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Divestco Inc
* Divestco announces normal course issuer bid and granting of stock options
* Divestco - intends to commence normal course issuer bid wherein certain class a shares of co will be purchased through TSX Venture exchange and cancelled
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million