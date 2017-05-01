版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Divestco announces normal course issuer bid and granting of stock options

May 1 Divestco Inc

* Divestco announces normal course issuer bid and granting of stock options

* Divestco - intends to commence normal course issuer bid wherein certain class a shares of co will be purchased through TSX Venture exchange and cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
