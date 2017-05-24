版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln

May 24 Divestco Inc

* Divestco reports 2017 q1 results

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to V$4.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐