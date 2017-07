July 26 (Reuters) - Dividend Growth Split Corp:

* Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces overnight offering

* Says ‍undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and Preferred Shares​

* Says class A shares to be offered at price of $8.00 for distribution rate of 15.0% on issue price

* Says Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 for a yield to maturity of 5.7%