BRIEF-Dixie Group Q4 loss per share $0.18

March 6 Dixie Group Inc

* The Dixie Group reports 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Qtrly net sales $102.6 million versus $107.8 million

* anticipate capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $8 million and depreciation and amortization of approximately $13.3 million

* Says continue to be focused on cutting costs through select investments

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.18