瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 15:32 BJT

BRIEF-DKSH extends partnership with Lauda to Singapore and Taiwan

May 2 Dksh Holding Ag

* Extends partnership with Lauda to Singapore and Taiwan Source text - bit.ly/2pScpLZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
