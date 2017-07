July 13 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* H1 ‍NET SALES GROW BY 3.8% TO CHF 5.3 BILLION (+3.0% AT CER)​

* H1 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASES BY 2.3% TO CHF 138.8 MILLION​

* ‍Further Net Sales and Profit Growth Expected​

* H1 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX GREW BY 1.7% TO CHF 93.3 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)