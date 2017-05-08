版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-DLH Holdings files for mixed shelf of up to $35 million

May 8 DLH Holdings Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $35.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
