BRIEF-DLH Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 DLH Holdings Corp:
* DLH reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly revenue $29.9 million, up 77pct over Q2 of fiscal 2016, including 7pct organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit