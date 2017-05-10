版本:
BRIEF-DLH Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.08

May 10 DLH Holdings Corp:

* DLH reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly revenue $29.9 million, up 77pct over Q2 of fiscal 2016, including 7pct organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
