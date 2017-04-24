版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-DNB Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.57

April 24 DNB Financial Corp:

* DNB Financial corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.57

* DNB Financial - total net interest income for q1 was $9.2 million, which represented a $179,000 decrease from quarter ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐