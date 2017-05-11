BRIEF-DOF Subsea mulls return to Oslo stock exchange

May 11 DOF ASA
* DOF Subsea AS and its shareholders, DOF ASA (51 pct) and
a fund managed by First Reserve (49 pct), have decided to start
reviewing the opportunity for the company to apply for a listing
on Oslo Stock Exchange
* The company was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange from
November 2005 until December 2008
* As part of a potential listing, the Company and its
shareholders plan to evaluate a primary issuance of new shares
in an offering as well as a partial sale of existing shares by
First Reserve
* DOF ASA intends to maintain its current ownership level
through participating with up to NOK 250 million in a cash
issue, and contribution-in-kind of two subsea vessels owned by
DOF ASA as well options to acquire two additional vessels
* First Reserve expects to remain a significant shareholder
after the primary issuance and partial sale of shares
* Says proceeds from the primary issuance will provide
flexibility for the Company to decisively pursue further organic
and strategic growth opportunities and enhance the Company's
competitive position ahead of an anticipated market recovery.
* Says the Company has engaged ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto
Securities as financial advisers
* DOF Subsea provides subsea construction, engineering,
inspection, repair and maintenance and survey services
* DOF Subsea reported revenues of NOK 5,099 million and
EBITDA of NOK 1,764 million in 2016
