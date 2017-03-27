版本:
BRIEF-Dolby Cinema enters Middle East

March 27 Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* Dolby Laboratories - co, Reel Cinemas announced plans to open multiple Dolby Cinema locations across Reel Cinemas portfolio in Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
