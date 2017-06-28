版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver the first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around the world

June 28 Dolby Laboratories Inc

* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world

* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.

* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Over time, Netflix plans to roll out support to additional devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐