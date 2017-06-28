BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver the first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around the world

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Dolby Laboratories Inc
* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Over time, Netflix plans to roll out support to additional devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: