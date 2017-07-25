FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时内
BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.73
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点57分 / 16 小时内

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.73

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $305.7 million versus $277.6 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 total revenue will range from $230 million to $250 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 gross margin percentages will be between 87 percent and 88 percent on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees q4 gross margin percentages will be between 88 percent and 89 percent on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.22 and $0.28 on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.36 and $0.42 on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees fiscal year 2017 midpoint of total revenue guidance remains at approximately $1.08 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $296.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $251.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2uvaZI6 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below