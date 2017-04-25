BRIEF-Dole Food Company files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Dole Food Company Inc:
* Dole Food Company Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Dole Food Company Inc says Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank securities are among underwriters for IPO -sec filing
* Dole Food Company Inc says expects to use the IPO net proceeds to pay down indebtedness and for general corporate purposes
* Dole Food Company Inc says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2orRmQ8) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.