BRIEF-Dollar General Q1 earnings per share $1.02

June 1 Dollar General Corp:
* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $5.61 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.59 billion
* Dollar General Corp - company confirms fiscal year 2017
diluted EPS guidance; updates other guidance
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share
* Dollar General Corp - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is forecasted
to remain consistent with prior guidance range of $4.25 to
$4.50
* Dollar General Corp - anticipates sales from acquired
sites to impact fiscal 2017 net sales by approximately 100 basis
points
* Dollar General Corp - company's FY 2017 net sales are
forecasted to increase by about five to seven percent
* Dollar General Corp - company's fiscal 2017 same-store
sales growth is unchanged from prior guidance range of slightly
positive to increase of 2 percent
* Dollar General Corp - capital expenditures for fiscal
2017 are expected to be in range of $715 million to $765
million
* Dollar general- for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of
acquisition, plans to open about 1,290 new stores in addition to
remodeling/relocating 760 stores
* Fy earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $23.19
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollar General-for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of
acquisition company plans to reduce co's total projects for
remodels and relocations by 140 stores
* Says qtrly same-store sales improved as co "moved past
delay in income tax refunds and timing shift of later easter
holiday"
* Dollar General - estimated $0.02 per diluted share charge
is forecasted in q2
* Dollar General Corp - as of may 5, 2017, total
merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.30 billion compared to
$3.07 billion as of April 29, 2016
