BRIEF-Dollar General says board amended and restated company's bylaws

March 24 Dollar General Corp

* Dollar general corp- board amended and restated company's bylaws to implement a proxy access bylaw - sec filing

* Dollar general -amended bylaw permits shareholders owning 3% or more stock for at least 3 years, to nominate director nominees constituting up to 20% of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
