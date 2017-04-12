版本:
BRIEF-Dollar General says CEO Vasos' total 2016 compensation was $8.6 mln

April 13 Dollar General Corp

* Dollar General Corp says CEO Todd J. Vasos' total 2016 compensation was $8.6 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2oYPduQ Further company coverage:
