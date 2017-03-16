版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Dollar General says chief merchandising officer to retire

March 16 Dollar General Corp

* Dollar General James W. Thorpe to retire as chief merchandising officer

* Dollar General has started a search for a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
