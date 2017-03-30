BRIEF-Dollarama reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.24

March 30 Dollarama Inc:

* Dollarama reports strong results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.24

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales C$854.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$846.9 million

* Dollarama inc qtrly sales increased by 11.5pct to $854.5 million

* Dollarama Inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 5.8pct

* Dollarama INC sees fiscal 2018 capital expenditures $90.0 to $100.0 millions

* Dollarama-Board approved 10 percent increase of quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares,from $0.10 per common share to $0.11 per common share

* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 net new store openings 60 to 70

* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 gross margin 37.5pct to 38.5pct

* Dollarama Inc - comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2018 in range of 4.0pct to 5.0pct

* Dollarama Inc - revised long-term target from 1,400 to 1,700 stores

* Dollarama Inc - revised long-term target from 1,400 to 1,700 stores

* Q4 revenue view C$839.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S