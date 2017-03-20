版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion announces 2 solar energy projects in South Carolina

March 20 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Announces two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina

* Two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina- Jasper County projects expected to be completed in 2017

* Developments announced today would expand co's operating solar fleet to 9 states and over 1,500 megawatts by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
