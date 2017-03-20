BRIEF-Dominion announces 2 solar energy projects in South Carolina

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 20 Dominion Resources Inc :
* Announces two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina
* Two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina- Jasper County projects expected to be completed in 2017
* Developments announced today would expand co's operating solar fleet to 9 states and over 1,500 megawatts by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.