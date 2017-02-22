BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Q4 sales $129.9 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Dominion Diamond Corp:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end sales, ekati diamond mine production results and fox deep drilling update
* Q4 sales $129.9 million
* Dominion Diamond Corp - fourth fiscal quarter diamond sales were $129.9 million from sale of 1.4 million carats
* Dominion Diamond Corp - during fiscal 2018, company plans to produce 6.3 to 7.0 million carats from processing of 3.7 to 4.0 million tonnes at ekati mine
* Dominion Diamond - indian retail diamond market started to recover from jewelers' strike in middle of year, impact of demonetization of indian rupee towards year-end
* Dominion Diamond - sales in quarter were also negatively affected by disruption in normal trading activity following demonetization of indian rupee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.