BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Q4 sales $129.9 million

Feb 22 Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end sales, ekati diamond mine production results and fox deep drilling update

* Q4 sales $129.9 million

* Dominion Diamond Corp - fourth fiscal quarter diamond sales were $129.9 million from sale of 1.4 million carats

* Dominion Diamond Corp - during fiscal 2018, company plans to produce 6.3 to 7.0 million carats from processing of 3.7 to 4.0 million tonnes at ekati mine

* Dominion Diamond - indian retail diamond market started to recover from jewelers' strike in middle of year, impact of demonetization of indian rupee towards year-end

* Dominion Diamond - sales in quarter were also negatively affected by disruption in normal trading activity following demonetization of indian rupee