BRIEF-Dominion Midstream Partners announces first-quarter 2017 earnings

May 4 Dominion Midstream Partners Lp:

* Dominion Midstream Partners announces first-quarter 2017 earnings

* Qtrly operating revenue $130.2 million versus $83.0 million

* Dominion Midstream Partners LP - management affirms targeted 22 percent annual distribution growth through 2020

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.37

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $ 0.37
